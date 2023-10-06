Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Oct. 2 -- N. Korea slams IAEA's adoption of resolution on Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program

4 -- N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat

Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt

5 -- Pro-N. Korea paper touts Pyongyang's nuclear force-building policy in constitution

6 -- N. Korea may launch military spy satellite between Oct. 10 and 26: S. Korean think tank

N. Korea holds Cabinet plenary meeting over grain output, economic issues

N. Korea denounces U.S. sanctions at international legal forum hosted by Russia

N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities

