KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HyundaiMipoDock 76,100 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 28,000 UP 1,050
LG Innotek 230,000 DN 7,000
S-Oil 72,900 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 130,800 UP 1,100
HMM 15,430 DN 160
SamsungElecMech 131,800 DN 700
Hanssem 53,700 DN 1,300
F&F 107,500 0
HDKSOE 100,700 DN 2,300
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,050 UP 2,550
Kogas 23,450 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 260,000 UP 5,500
OCI Holdings 92,300 UP 800
LS ELECTRIC 86,100 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,190 DN 90
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 27,000 DN 250
MS IND 17,400 UP 460
KorZinc 488,500 DN 4,000
TaihanElecWire 11,650 DN 70
Hyundai M&F INS 33,200 UP 150
DB HiTek 49,750 UP 700
CJ 80,800 DN 1,300
LX INT 26,500 DN 200
Hanwha 23,150 DN 100
SKTelecom 48,350 UP 650
HyundaiElev 44,100 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 138,800 UP 1,700
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,900 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 4,505 DN 5
Hanon Systems 9,650 UP 300
SK 134,900 DN 1,100
ShinpoongPharm 14,650 UP 210
Handsome 18,090 DN 220
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp385 00 UP250
Asiana Airlines 10,050 UP 40
COWAY 41,150 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 70,800 DN 100
IBK 11,380 UP 300
DONGSUH 16,650 UP 550
(MORE)
