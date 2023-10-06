KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungEng 28,950 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 104,700 0
HYUNDAI WIA 62,700 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 132,500 UP 6,000
SKC 71,900 UP 400
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,020 DN 40
Mobis 232,000 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 98,800 UP 100
S-1 57,500 UP 100
ZINUS 21,000 UP 700
Hanchem 165,500 DN 1,600
DWS 30,350 UP 1,350
KEPCO 17,560 UP 180
SamsungSecu 36,650 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 7,380 UP 60
PanOcean 4,725 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 30,600 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 20,350 DN 50
LOTTE WELLFOOD 108,100 0
KT 32,900 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17090 DN640
LOTTE TOUR 10,930 DN 330
LG Uplus 10,300 UP 30
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,000 UP 100
KT&G 85,300 UP 900
Doosan Enerbility 15,440 DN 90
Doosanfc 18,310 DN 340
LG Display 11,590 DN 750
Kangwonland 14,670 DN 30
NAVER 190,900 UP 1,500
Kakao 42,050 UP 1,200
NCsoft 214,000 UP 1,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 44,100 DN 300
COSMAX 121,200 DN 3,100
KIWOOM 92,500 UP 1,000
Hanwha Ocean 28,800 DN 450
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,390 DN 150
DWEC 4,095 UP 75
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 67,000 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 284,500 DN 6,500
