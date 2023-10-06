SamsungEng 28,950 UP 150

SAMSUNG C&T 104,700 0

HYUNDAI WIA 62,700 UP 300

KumhoPetrochem 132,500 UP 6,000

SKC 71,900 UP 400

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,020 DN 40

Mobis 232,000 0

HANWHA AEROSPACE 98,800 UP 100

S-1 57,500 UP 100

ZINUS 21,000 UP 700

Hanchem 165,500 DN 1,600

DWS 30,350 UP 1,350

KEPCO 17,560 UP 180

SamsungSecu 36,650 UP 550

KG DONGBU STL 7,380 UP 60

PanOcean 4,725 UP 30

SAMSUNG CARD 30,600 UP 300

CheilWorldwide 20,350 DN 50

LOTTE WELLFOOD 108,100 0

KT 32,900 UP 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17090 DN640

LOTTE TOUR 10,930 DN 330

LG Uplus 10,300 UP 30

SAMSUNG LIFE 72,000 UP 100

KT&G 85,300 UP 900

Doosan Enerbility 15,440 DN 90

Doosanfc 18,310 DN 340

LG Display 11,590 DN 750

Kangwonland 14,670 DN 30

NAVER 190,900 UP 1,500

Kakao 42,050 UP 1,200

NCsoft 214,000 UP 1,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 44,100 DN 300

COSMAX 121,200 DN 3,100

KIWOOM 92,500 UP 1,000

Hanwha Ocean 28,800 DN 450

HD Hyundai Infracore 9,390 DN 150

DWEC 4,095 UP 75

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 67,000 DN 200

CJ CheilJedang 284,500 DN 6,500

(MORE)