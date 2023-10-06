SamyangFood 203,500 UP 7,100

KEPCO KPS 32,800 UP 550

LG H&H 425,000 DN 9,500

LGCHEM 499,500 DN 2,500

KEPCO E&C 62,900 UP 300

AMOREPACIFIC 116,000 DN 5,100

FOOSUNG 9,900 DN 70

SK Innovation 138,700 DN 800

POONGSAN 32,650 UP 150

KBFinancialGroup 55,800 UP 2,200

Hansae 19,130 UP 70

Youngone Corp 47,600 DN 750

CSWIND 48,750 DN 850

GKL 15,190 UP 130

KOLON IND 46,100 UP 300

HanmiPharm 311,500 UP 21,500

ShinhanGroup 35,350 UP 1,050

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,000 0

HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,250 UP 250

LGELECTRONICS 98,200 DN 400

Celltrion 137,000 UP 5,200

TKG Huchems 20,700 UP 50

JB Financial Group 10,150 UP 480

DAEWOONG PHARM 114,100 UP 4,400

HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,800 DN 1,200

KIH 51,900 DN 500

GS 38,300 UP 150

LIG Nex1 86,200 UP 1,300

Fila Holdings 36,700 UP 50

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 183,000 UP 800

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,800 UP 1,900

HANWHA LIFE 2,895 UP 25

SD Biosensor 10,330 UP 180

Meritz Financial 53,400 UP 500

BNK Financial Group 6,900 UP 130

DGB Financial Group 7,950 UP 250

emart 69,700 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY378 50 UP250

KOLMAR KOREA 47,950 DN 800

PIAM 27,000 UP 250

(MORE)