KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamyangFood 203,500 UP 7,100
KEPCO KPS 32,800 UP 550
LG H&H 425,000 DN 9,500
LGCHEM 499,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO E&C 62,900 UP 300
AMOREPACIFIC 116,000 DN 5,100
FOOSUNG 9,900 DN 70
SK Innovation 138,700 DN 800
POONGSAN 32,650 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 55,800 UP 2,200
Hansae 19,130 UP 70
Youngone Corp 47,600 DN 750
CSWIND 48,750 DN 850
GKL 15,190 UP 130
KOLON IND 46,100 UP 300
HanmiPharm 311,500 UP 21,500
ShinhanGroup 35,350 UP 1,050
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,000 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,250 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 98,200 DN 400
Celltrion 137,000 UP 5,200
TKG Huchems 20,700 UP 50
JB Financial Group 10,150 UP 480
DAEWOONG PHARM 114,100 UP 4,400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,800 DN 1,200
KIH 51,900 DN 500
GS 38,300 UP 150
LIG Nex1 86,200 UP 1,300
Fila Holdings 36,700 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 183,000 UP 800
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,800 UP 1,900
HANWHA LIFE 2,895 UP 25
SD Biosensor 10,330 UP 180
Meritz Financial 53,400 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 6,900 UP 130
DGB Financial Group 7,950 UP 250
emart 69,700 0
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY 78,500 UP 250
KOLMAR KOREA 47,950 DN 800
PIAM 27,000 UP 250
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
(Asiad) S. Korea blank China to reach men's football semifinals
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
(Asiad) N. Korean weightlifting champion not satisfied with gold
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
(Asiad) S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
Seoul prepares safety measures for Saturday's fireworks festival