HANJINKAL 41,350 UP 150

CHONGKUNDANG 96,700 UP 3,800

DoubleUGames 39,200 UP 150

HL MANDO 41,050 UP 300

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 731,000 UP 8,000

Doosan Bobcat 48,200 UP 200

Netmarble 41,350 UP 500

KRAFTON 149,400 UP 1,400

HD HYUNDAI 60,100 DN 1,100

ORION 125,600 UP 1,800

ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,250 UP 600

HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,720 0

BGF Retail 138,100 DN 3,400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 19,880 UP 20

HyundaiEng&Const 35,750 DN 300

SKCHEM 62,800 DN 200

HDC-OP 10,070 UP 20

HYOSUNG TNC 321,500 DN 5,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 378,000 UP 7,000

HANILCMT 11,880 UP 160

SKBS 66,700 UP 900

WooriFinancialGroup 12,310 UP 330

KakaoBank 23,200 UP 500

SKBP 83,900 UP 3,500

KCC 245,500 UP 5,000

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES111 70 0 DN300

LS 93,600 DN 1,600

HYBE 229,000 UP 2,000

SK ie technology 69,800 UP 200

LG Energy Solution 464,000 DN 3,500

YoulchonChem 29,150 0

DL E&C 30,400 UP 200

kakaopay 39,050 UP 150

K Car 10,150 UP 160

SKSQUARE 42,700 DN 50

CJ LOGISTICS 82,900 DN 700

DOOSAN 88,100 DN 3,700

DL 40,450 DN 1,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,790 UP 70

KIA CORP. 85,200 UP 1,700

(MORE)