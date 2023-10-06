KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HANJINKAL 41,350 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 96,700 UP 3,800
DoubleUGames 39,200 UP 150
HL MANDO 41,050 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 731,000 UP 8,000
Doosan Bobcat 48,200 UP 200
Netmarble 41,350 UP 500
KRAFTON 149,400 UP 1,400
HD HYUNDAI 60,100 DN 1,100
ORION 125,600 UP 1,800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,250 UP 600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,720 0
BGF Retail 138,100 DN 3,400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 19,880 UP 20
HyundaiEng&Const 35,750 DN 300
SKCHEM 62,800 DN 200
HDC-OP 10,070 UP 20
HYOSUNG TNC 321,500 DN 5,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 378,000 UP 7,000
HANILCMT 11,880 UP 160
SKBS 66,700 UP 900
WooriFinancialGroup 12,310 UP 330
KakaoBank 23,200 UP 500
SKBP 83,900 UP 3,500
KCC 245,500 UP 5,000
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES111 70 0 DN300
LS 93,600 DN 1,600
HYBE 229,000 UP 2,000
SK ie technology 69,800 UP 200
LG Energy Solution 464,000 DN 3,500
YoulchonChem 29,150 0
DL E&C 30,400 UP 200
kakaopay 39,050 UP 150
K Car 10,150 UP 160
SKSQUARE 42,700 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 82,900 DN 700
DOOSAN 88,100 DN 3,700
DL 40,450 DN 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,790 UP 70
KIA CORP. 85,200 UP 1,700
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
(Asiad) S. Korea blank China to reach men's football semifinals
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
(Asiad) N. Korean weightlifting champion not satisfied with gold
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
(Asiad) S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
Seoul prepares safety measures for Saturday's fireworks festival