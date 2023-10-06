(Asiad) S. Korea beats China to reach baseball final, nears 4th straight gold

By Yoo Jee-ho

SHAOING, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea defeated China 8-1 on Friday to advance to the Asian Games baseball gold medal game, moving within a win of capturing its fourth consecutive title.

Kim Ju-won belted a two-run home run to key a three-run second inning, and starter Won Tae-in tossed six shutout innings for a stress-free victory in the Super Round at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, southeast of the main host city, Hangzhou.

South Korea pounded out 16 hits.



Kim Ju-won of South Korea celebrates his single against China during the teams' Super Round game at the Asian Games baseball tournament at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

In the gold medal game, set for 6 p.m. Saturday back in Shaoxing, South Korea will take on Chinese Taipei in a rematch of the preliminary round game on Monday. Chinese Taipei prevailed 4-0 then, behind a strong outing by starter Lin Yu-Min.

South Korea carried that one loss into the Super Round, but improved to 2-1 after beating Japan on Thursday and China on Friday.

China, which upset Japan in the preliminary round, fell out of gold medal contention after losing to Chinese Taipei on Thursday and to South Korea on Friday.



Won Tae-in of South Korea pitches against China during the teams' Super Round game at the Asian Games baseball tournament at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Japan was already eliminated after its loss to South Korea on Thursday. And Japan's result against Chinese Taipei on Friday evening will not have any bearing on the gold medal game matchup. China and Japan will meet in the bronze medal game Saturday afternoon.



Kang Baek-ho of South Korea hits a solo home run against China during the teams' Super Round game at the Asian Games baseball tournament at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

