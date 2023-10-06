Stray Kids makes Time's Next-Gen Leaders list

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band Stray Kids was chosen as one of the Next Generation Leaders by Time magazine, the band's agency said Friday.

Time has been announcing the list of Next Generation Leaders since 2014. Stray Kids became the third K-pop act to make the list, after BTS in 2018 and NewJeans in May.

Stray Kids "embraced their distinct sound," which incorporates "rock, EDM and even industrial leanings," rather than trying to live up to "expectations for Korean boy groups," the U.S. magazine said, adding the group charted its own "unconventional" path.

"Straying from expectations became a recipe for global success" the magazine said.

Making its official debut in March 2018, Stray Kids topped Billboard 200 with three of its latest albums -- two EPs, "Oddinary" and "Maxident," and the third full-length album "5-Star." The group is set to release a new EP, "Rock-Star," next month.

