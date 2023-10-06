(Asiad) Much-maligned slugger determined to shake off bad reputation

By Yoo Jee-ho

SHAOXING, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- After starting his first Asian Games baseball tournament batting 2-for-14 in four games, South Korean Kang Baek-ho finally had his breakout game at the plate on Friday.

Kang had three hits, including a solo home run, to lift South Korea past China 8-1 and into the gold medal game. The performance may just be the beginning of Kang's transformation -- from a poster child for subpar international play by South Korea to a potential hero with a gold medal on the line.



Kang Baek-ho of South Korea hits a solo home run against China during the teams' Super Round game at the Asian Games baseball tournament at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea will battle Chinese Taipei for the Asiad title starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, southeast of the main host city, Hangzhou.

"I had some well-hit balls that didn't end up as hits in earlier games," Kang said. "It's nice to get a few hits today, and I can't wait to play in tomorrow's game. I know I wasn't playing well earlier but my teammates lifted so much pressure off my shoulders. I am quite grateful for that."

Kang, batting sixth, hit a single in his first at-bat in the second inning, and he said the hit set the tone for the rest of the day. That single was followed by a two-run home run off the bat of Kim Ju-won.

"It was important to get some runs on the board early, and we'll have to try to do the same tomorrow," Kang said. "If we can score a few runs early, I think our pitchers will be able to keep the other team at bay and maintain that lead. We have to really bear down from the first inning and on."

The final will be a chance for South Korea to avenge its 4-0 loss to Chinese Taipei in the preliminary round on Monday.

"I think Chinese Taipei has good pitchers, but at the same time, I think we have all found our rhythm as hitters," Kang said. "I think we should be able to get to their pitchers this time. And I expect a tight game, and scoring the first run will be a key."



Kang Baek-ho of South Korea (R) high-fives teammate Kim Ju-won after hitting a solo home run against China during the teams' Super Round game at the Asian Games baseball tournament at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

This is Kang's fourth major international event for South Korea, and he had some moments he'd rather forget in previous ones.

At the World Baseball Classic (WBC) in March this year, Kang was tagged out after hitting what should have been a double against Australia, when he moved off the bag to celebrate the hit with teammates in the dugout. South Korea lost that crucial opening game and went on to miss the second round, with Kang becoming the lightning rod for criticism.

At the plate, Kang had put up solid numbers, batting a combined .362 in those three tournaments with nine RBIs in 16 games. But Friday's homer was his first for the country.

"To swing the bat so well before such a huge game tomorrow means a lot to me," Kang said. "It's not really about getting my first home run for the national team. I am just happy that I had a positive influence on the team's victory."

Kang acknowledged that he hasn't always lived up to his billing internationally, despite being one of the top young hitters in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). He said he will try to change that perception in China.

"I've always been carrying that weight on me, and I've been trying to meet those expectations each and every game here," the 24-year-old said. "We have a really crucial game left tomorrow. No matter how the game plays out, I want everyone to compete hard."



Kang Baek-ho of South Korea celebrates after hitting a solo home run against China during the teams' Super Round game at the Asian Games baseball tournament at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)