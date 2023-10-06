(Asiad) Baseball manager vows not to get beat twice by Chinese Taipei
By Yoo Jee-ho
SHAOXING, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- By defeating the host country China on Friday to punch a ticket to the Asian Games baseball gold medal game, South Korea also earned an opportunity to avenge an earlier 4-0 loss to Chinese Taipei.
South Korea manager Ryu Joong-il vowed the result will be different this time.
"We want to prepare for the game so that we won't be defeated twice," Ryu said after an 8-1 victory over China in the Super Round at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, southeast of the main host city, Hangzhou. The gold medal game is back in Shaoxing at 6 p.m. Saturday.
"It was great to see our lineup come to life in this game," Ryu said of South Korea's 16-hit effort, which included home runs by Kim Ju-won and Kang Baek-ho. "I hope the guys stay hot in tomorrow's game."
Right-hander Gwak Been, who has yet to pitch in the tournament because of back spasms, will be available Saturday, Ryu added.
"Gwak Been would have pitched today, but because our lead grew big in late innings, we wanted to save him," Ryu said. "He will pitch tomorrow."
In the preliminary game, left-hander Lin Yu-Min, a minor league prospect for the Arizona Diamondbacks, stifled South Korea to the tune of four hits over six shutout innings.
"We expect Chinese Taipei to start Lin Yu-min again tomorrow," Ryu said. "We got beat once, and we'll try to be as well prepared as we can this time."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
(Asiad) S. Korea blank China to reach men's football semifinals
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
(Asiad) N. Korean weightlifting champion not satisfied with gold
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
(Asiad) S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
-
Seoul prepares safety measures for Saturday's fireworks festival