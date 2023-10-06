(Asiad) Baseball manager vows not to get beat twice by Chinese Taipei

By Yoo Jee-ho

SHAOXING, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- By defeating the host country China on Friday to punch a ticket to the Asian Games baseball gold medal game, South Korea also earned an opportunity to avenge an earlier 4-0 loss to Chinese Taipei.

South Korea manager Ryu Joong-il vowed the result will be different this time.



South Korean players celebrate their 8-1 win over China in the Super Round at the Asian Games baseball tournament at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

"We want to prepare for the game so that we won't be defeated twice," Ryu said after an 8-1 victory over China in the Super Round at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, southeast of the main host city, Hangzhou. The gold medal game is back in Shaoxing at 6 p.m. Saturday.

"It was great to see our lineup come to life in this game," Ryu said of South Korea's 16-hit effort, which included home runs by Kim Ju-won and Kang Baek-ho. "I hope the guys stay hot in tomorrow's game."

Right-hander Gwak Been, who has yet to pitch in the tournament because of back spasms, will be available Saturday, Ryu added.

"Gwak Been would have pitched today, but because our lead grew big in late innings, we wanted to save him," Ryu said. "He will pitch tomorrow."

In the preliminary game, left-hander Lin Yu-Min, a minor league prospect for the Arizona Diamondbacks, stifled South Korea to the tune of four hits over six shutout innings.

"We expect Chinese Taipei to start Lin Yu-min again tomorrow," Ryu said. "We got beat once, and we'll try to be as well prepared as we can this time."



South Korea manager Ryu Joong-il prepares for the start of a game against Japan during the Super Round of the Asian Games baseball tournament at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

