(Asiad) Koo Bon-cheol wins gold in ju-jitsu

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Koo Bon-cheol captured gold in ju-jitsu at the ongoing Asian Games in China on Friday, the country's first gold from the martial art.

Koo defeated Ali Seena Ebrahim Abdulla Munfaredi of Bahrain in the final of the men's -77-kilogram event at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou.



Koo Bon-cheol of South Korea (top) competes in the final of the men's -77-kilogram event in ju-jitsu at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

