(Asiad) Koo Bon-cheol wins gold in ju-jitsu
All News 17:15 October 06, 2023
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Koo Bon-cheol captured gold in ju-jitsu at the ongoing Asian Games in China on Friday, the country's first gold from the martial art.
Koo defeated Ali Seena Ebrahim Abdulla Munfaredi of Bahrain in the final of the men's -77-kilogram event at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
(Asiad) S. Korea blank China to reach men's football semifinals
Most Saved
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
(Asiad) N. Korean weightlifting champion not satisfied with gold
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
(Asiad) S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
-
Seoul prepares safety measures for Saturday's fireworks festival