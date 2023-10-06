Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Asiad) Koo Bon-cheol wins gold in ju-jitsu

All News 17:15 October 06, 2023

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Koo Bon-cheol captured gold in ju-jitsu at the ongoing Asian Games in China on Friday, the country's first gold from the martial art.

Koo defeated Ali Seena Ebrahim Abdulla Munfaredi of Bahrain in the final of the men's -77-kilogram event at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou.

Koo Bon-cheol of South Korea (top) competes in the final of the men's -77-kilogram event in ju-jitsu at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Koo Bon-cheol of South Korea (top) competes in the final of the men's -77-kilogram event in ju-jitsu at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hangzhou Asian Games #ju-jitsu #medal
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!