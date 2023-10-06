(LEAD) (Asiad) Koo Bon-cheol wins gold in ju-jitsu
(ATTN: ADDS details throughout, photos)
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Koo Bon-cheol captured gold in ju-jitsu at the ongoing Asian Games in China on Friday, the country's first gold from the martial art.
Koo defeated Ali Seena Ebrahim Abdulla Munfaredi of Bahrain by 4-1 in advantage points in the final of the men's -77-kilogram event at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou.
Ju-jitsu, an ancient Japanese martial art, was contested at the Asian Games for the first time in 2018 in Jakarta. Koo is the first male gold medalist in ju-jitsu for South Korea, with Sung Ki-ra having won a women's event in 2018 and now going for her second straight title Saturday in the women's -63kg event.
In Friday's final, Koo earned his first advantage point with 4:31 left in the bout and quickly added two more advantage points.
Koo sustained a nosebleed after some rough stuff from his opponent but soon returned to action.
After conceding an advantage point, Koo earned another with 1:37 remaining and held on to clinch his first Asian Games title.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
