(LEAD) (Asiad) Koo Bon-cheol wins gold in ju-jitsu

All News 18:13 October 06, 2023

(ATTN: ADDS details throughout, photos)
By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Koo Bon-cheol captured gold in ju-jitsu at the ongoing Asian Games in China on Friday, the country's first gold from the martial art.

Koo defeated Ali Seena Ebrahim Abdulla Munfaredi of Bahrain by 4-1 in advantage points in the final of the men's -77-kilogram event at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou.

Koo Bon-cheol of South Korea celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony after winning the gold medal in the men's -77-kilogram event in ju-jitsu at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Ju-jitsu, an ancient Japanese martial art, was contested at the Asian Games for the first time in 2018 in Jakarta. Koo is the first male gold medalist in ju-jitsu for South Korea, with Sung Ki-ra having won a women's event in 2018 and now going for her second straight title Saturday in the women's -63kg event.

In Friday's final, Koo earned his first advantage point with 4:31 left in the bout and quickly added two more advantage points.

Koo Bon-cheol of South Korea celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony after winning the gold medal in the men's -77-kilogram event in ju-jitsu at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Koo sustained a nosebleed after some rough stuff from his opponent but soon returned to action.

After conceding an advantage point, Koo earned another with 1:37 remaining and held on to clinch his first Asian Games title.

Koo Bon-cheol of South Korea (top) competes in the final of the men's -77-kilogram event in ju-jitsu at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

