Mgen Solutions to raise 14.3 bln won via stock sale

All News 17:20 October 06, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Mgen Solutions Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 14.3 billion won (US$10.6 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 10 million common shares at a price of 1,465 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
