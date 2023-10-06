(Asiad) S. Korea wins gold in men's team recurve archery

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed the gold medal from the men's team recurve archery at the 19th Asian Games in China, regaining the Asiad title in thirteen years.

Kim Je-deok, Lee Woo-seok and Oh Jin-hyek defeated the Indian team by the set score of 5-1 in the men's team gold medal match at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

This is the country's third gold from archery at the Hangzhou Asian Games and also the second archery medal for South Korea on Friday, coming hours after the women's team gold.

The men's team archery won the Asian Games title for eight straight tournaments from 1982-2010 but has lost twice, in 2014 and 2018.



South Korea's Lee Woo-seok competes in an elimination round match of the men's team recurve archery event at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr

(END)