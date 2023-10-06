(Asiad) S. Korea wins gold in men's team recurve archery
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed the gold medal from the men's team recurve archery at the 19th Asian Games in China, regaining the Asiad title in thirteen years.
Kim Je-deok, Lee Woo-seok and Oh Jin-hyek defeated the Indian team by the set score of 5-1 in the men's team gold medal match at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.
This is the country's third gold from archery at the Hangzhou Asian Games and also the second archery medal for South Korea on Friday, coming hours after the women's team gold.
The men's team archery won the Asian Games title for eight straight tournaments from 1982-2010 but has lost twice, in 2014 and 2018.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
(Asiad) S. Korea blank China to reach men's football semifinals
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
(Asiad) N. Korean weightlifting champion not satisfied with gold
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Seoul prepares safety measures for Saturday's fireworks festival
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold