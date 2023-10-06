(Asiad) Lee Do-hyun wins silver in men's sport climbing combined

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean sport climber Lee Do-hyun grabbed silver in the men's combined event at the Asian Games on Friday, the country's first medal from the sport in China.

Lee scored 118.7 points from two climbing disciplines -- 64.6 points in bouldering and 54.1 points in lead -- to finish in a distant second place behind Sorato Anraku of Japan, who ran away with the gold medal at 187.8 points (99.7 in bouldering and 88.1 in lead).



South Korean sport climber Lee Do-hyun competes in the men's combined final at the Asian Games at Shaoxing Keqiao Yangshan Sport Climbing Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Pan Yufei of China took the bronze in 87.6 total points, while Chon Jong-won of South Korea, the defending champion, finished fourth with 85.6 points.

In bouldering, the goal is to solve four problems set on 4.5m-high walls, each within a four-minute limit. The fewer the attempts, the higher the climbers' scores. A successful climb is worth 25 points, but 0.1 point is deducted for each additional attempt after the first one.

In lead climbing, climbers try to go as high as possible on a 15m-high wall in a single attempt within a six-minute limit, and reaching the top is worth 100 points. The higher climbers ascend, the more points they accumulate.

Lee ranked fourth after the bouldering competition, but he posted the second-highest points in lead to jump to second place overall.

Meichi Narasaki of Japan, who had been second after bouldering, dropped to fifth overall after only earning nine points in lead.

Sport climbing at Shaoxing Keqiao Yangshan Sport Climbing Centre in Shaoxing, southeast of the main host city, Hangzhou, will wrap up Saturday with the women's combined event.



