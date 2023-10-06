(Asiad) S. Korea gobbles up archery team gold medals, wins 1st ju-jitsu title

By Yoo Jee-ho and Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- A day after getting shut out of gold medals for the first time at the 19th Asian Games, South Korea collected three gold medals Friday.

With the competition entering its final weekend, South Korea captured the men's and women's recurve team gold medals.



South Korean archers An San, Choi Mi-sun and Lim Si-hyeon (L to R) pose with their gold medals during the victory ceremony for the women's recurve team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Lim Si-hyeon, Choi Mi-sun and An San teamed up for the women's team gold, extending South Korea's winning streak in the event to seven.

Then Kim Je-deok, Oh Jin-hyek and Lee Woo-seok were on target for the men's team gold, South Korea's first in 13 years.

Lim and Lee, who earlier won the mixed team gold medal, both became double gold medalists.

The country collected its first medal from ju-jitsu, with Koo Bon-cheol taking the men's -77kg title.



South Korean archers Kim Je-deok, Oh Jin-hyek and Lee Woo-seok (L to R) pose with their gold medals during the victory ceremony for the men's recurve team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea has now won 36 gold medals for the competition, and is unlikely to meet its goal of 50 with only two days left in the medal race. China is running away with 184 gold medals, with Japan in a distant second place at 44 gold medals.

In badminton, An Se-young, world No. 1 in the women's singles, reached the gold medal match after beating He Bingjiao of China in the semifinals Friday. An is chasing her second gold medal in Hangzhou after helping South Korea to the women's team gold medal.

Sport climber Lee Do-hyun took silver in the men's combined event, where scores from bouldering and lead discipline were added to determine the rankings. Lee finished with 64.6 points in bouldering and 54.1 points in lead for 118.7 points, well back of Sorato Anraku of Japan, who had 99.7 points in bouldering and 88.1 points in lead for 187.8 points.

The men's field hockey team defeated China 2-1 for the bronze medal. The women's team is scheduled to play for the gold medal Saturday, also against China.



Koo Bon-cheol of South Korea celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony after winning the gold medal in the men's -77-kilogram event in ju-jitsu at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

The baseball team reached the gold medal game by defeating China 8-1 in the second Super Round game. South Korea will be up against Chinese Taipei in the final on Saturday, five days after losing 4-0 to the same team in the preliminary round. South Korea is trying to become the first team to win four baseball gold medals in a row.



An Se-young of South Korea celebrates after defeating He Bingjiao of China in the semifinals of the women's singles badminton event at the Asian Games at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea added two more medals in weightlifting, as Yun Ha-je and Jung Aram won silver and bronze, respectively, in the women's 87kg event. Yun lifted a total weight of 252kg, and Jung lifted 245kg in snatch and clean and jerk combined. Liang Xiaomei of China was the runaway winner at 275kg.

South Korea claimed bronze in the women's dragon boat 1,000m race Friday, holding off North Korea for third place.



South Korean players celebrate their 8-1 win over China in the Super Round at the Asian Games baseball tournament at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

At the previous Asian Games in 2018, the two Koreans had joint teams in dragon boat racing, and combined for one gold and two bronze medals.

A few members of the women's unified Korean team that won gold in the 500m event five years ago returned to Hangzhou this year.

North Korea was in third place at 750m point before South Korea moved ahead over the home stretch to take the bronze medal in 4:55.668. North Korea finished in 4:56.501.



South Korean sport climber Lee Do-hyun competes in the men's combined final at the Asian Games at Shaoxing Keqiao Yangshan Sport Climbing Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)