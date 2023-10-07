N. Korea suspected in Sept. hack of decentralized finance project: report
By Song Sang-ho
WASHINGTON, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is suspected in a massive breach of a decentralized finance project last month, which led to a loss of less than $150 million, a senior White House official was quoted as saying Friday.
Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, made the remarks, saying the hack into Mixin Network has "some of the same attributes of past North Korean attacks."
"The tradecraft appears to be the same kind of tradecraft we've seen from the DPRK previously," the official was quoted by Bloomberg as saying. DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
She hinted that the United States would seek to intervene to recover the stolen funds if possible, according to the news outlet.
The suspicion against the North came amid growing concerns that Pyongyang has been engaging in cryptocurrency thefts to extract funds to help bankroll its weapons programs amid deepening economic hardships under international sanctions.
