Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 October 07, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/12 Sunny 10
Incheon 22/13 Sunny 10
Suwon 22/11 Sunny 10
Cheongju 22/12 Sunny 20
Daejeon 22/11 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 22/09 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 22/13 Sunny 60
Jeonju 22/13 Sunny 20
Gwangju 22/14 Cloudy 30
Jeju 22/18 Sunny 80
Daegu 22/13 Sunny 20
Busan 23/17 Cloudy 30
(END)
