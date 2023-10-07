Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 October 07, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/12 Sunny 10

Incheon 22/13 Sunny 10

Suwon 22/11 Sunny 10

Cheongju 22/12 Sunny 20

Daejeon 22/11 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 22/09 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 22/13 Sunny 60

Jeonju 22/13 Sunny 20

Gwangju 22/14 Cloudy 30

Jeju 22/18 Sunny 80

Daegu 22/13 Sunny 20

Busan 23/17 Cloudy 30

