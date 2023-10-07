BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
All News 09:29 October 07, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook of K-pop sensation BTS has charted high again on the British Official Singles chart with his second solo single "3D" this week, following the success of his debut solo song, "Seven."
According to the British Official Singles Top 100 chart unveiled Friday (British time), the new song debuted at No. 5, with Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red" topping the chart.
Jungkook previously entered the chart at No. 3 with "Seven" and had since stayed in the top 40 for 10 consecutive weeks.
