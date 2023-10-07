(Asiad) S. Korean So Chae-won wins silver in women's compound archery

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean archer So Chae-won earned silver in the women's individual compound event at the 19th Asian Games in China on Saturday, her third medal of the competition.

So lost to Jyothi Surekha Vennam of India 149-145 at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

So had earlier won silver in the compound mixed team event and bronze in the women's team event.

In the individual compound final, archers each take 15 arrows, three arrows across five ends. Cumulative points determine the winner, with the maximum score being 150.

Vennam shoot 14 straight 10s after starting the competition with a 9.



This Oct. 5, 2023, photo shows South Korean compound archer So Chae-won in action during the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China. (Yonhap)

