Yoon appoints new defense, culture ministers
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol approved the appointments of new Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and new Culture Minister Yoo In-chon on Saturday, the presidential office said.
Shin, a lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and a former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was nominated by Yoon last month. He will replace Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup who offered to resign amid the main opposition Democratic Party's (DP) push to impeach him over his handling of a military investigation into a young Marine's death.
Yoo, special presidential adviser for culture and sports, will replace Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Park Bo-kyoon.
Yoo had served as the first culture minister for former President Lee Myung-bak from 2008 to 2011.
The National Assembly did not adopt a confirmation report for Shin, but the presidential office said Yoon approved his appointment as the new ministers need time to prepare for the annual parliamentary audit set to kick off Tuesday.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
(Asiad) S. Korea blank China to reach men's football semifinals
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Seoul prepares safety measures for Saturday's fireworks festival
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
(Asiad) N. Korean weightlifting champion not satisfied with gold