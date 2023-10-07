(Asiad) Mun Hye-gyeong wins women's singles gold in soft tennis
All News 15:34 October 07, 2023
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Mun Hye-gyeong struck gold in the women's singles event in soft tennis at the Asian Games on Saturday, bringing the country its first soft tennis title in China.
Mun defeated Noa Takahashi of Japan 4-0 (4-2, 4-2, 4-0, 4-0) at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Tennis Centre in Hangzhou.
Before Mun's breakthrough, South Korea previously won bronze medals in the men's and women's team events, mixed doubles and men's singles.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
