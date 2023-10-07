(LEAD) New defense minister vows to sternly respond to N.K. threats, bolster alliance with U.S.

(ATTN: ADDS meeting with generals in paras 11-12; CHANGES photos)

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new defense minister Shin Won-sik said Saturday he will sternly respond to North Korea's provocations and strengthen security cooperation with the United States.

Shin made the pledge in his inaugural speech as he took office upon President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval of his appointment earlier in the day.

"In case of North Korean provocation, I will take action immediately, strongly and until the end to shred the enemy's will and capacity to make further threats," Shin said.

"I will create a defense posture that overwhelms the enemy. Punishment is containment, and containment is peace."



Defense Minister Shin Won-sik (L) speaks while presiding over a meeting of general-grade officers from all branches of the armed services in Seoul on Oct. 7, 2023, in this photo provided by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Shin also stressed the importance of the Seoul-Washington alliance and the joint defense system.

"The Yoon Suk Yeol government opened a new page of the 70-year long ROK-U.S. alliance through the Washington Declaration and the launch of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) this year," Shin said. ROK stands for Republic of Korea, the official name of South Korea.

South Korea and the U.S established the NCG under the Washington Declaration issued by Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden during their summit in Washington in April to strengthen the credibility of U.S. extended deterrence.

Extended deterrence refers to the U.S. commitment to defending an ally using all of its military capabilities, including nuclear weapons.

Shin said his ministry will work to combine the nuclear capacity of the U.S. and the advanced conventional armed forces of South Korea to beef up deterrence against North Korea.

"I will beef up ROK-U.S. joint drills and exercises and improve the two countries' cooperation in military science technology," he added.

Following the inauguration ceremony, Shin held a meeting of general-grade officers from all branches of the armed services, and ordered a strong readiness posture.

North Korea has conducted "large-scale provocative acts" some two to three years after a new South Korean administration comes to power, Shin said, ordering the military to punish the North "immediately, strongly and to the end."

Shin, a ruling People Power Party lawmaker who retired as a three-star Army general, is known for his expertise in defense policy and military operations.

He served as the head of the defense ministry's Policy Planning Bureau from 2011 to 2012 before leading the Joint Chiefs of Staff's (JCS) Chief Directorate of Operations from October 2013 to April 2015.

Shin capped off his military career as the JCS vice chairman before his discharge in January 2016.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (C, front) poses for a group photo with Gen. Paul LaCamera (2nd from R, front), chief of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, and other participants as he visits CP Tango, or Command Post Theater Air Naval Ground Operations, in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Aug. 23, 2023, in this file photo released by the presidential office. The visit came after South Korea and the United States' joint annual military exercise, the Ulchi Freedom Shield, kicked off Aug. 21 for an 11-day run. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

