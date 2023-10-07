(LEAD) (Asiad) Weightlifter Park Hye-jeong grabs gold, Son Young-hee takes silver for S. Korea

(ATTN: ADDS details from 4th para; CHANGES photos)

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean weightlifters Park Hye-jeong and Son Young-hee grabbed the gold and silver medals at the Asian Games in China on Saturday, the first 1-2 finish in weightlifting for South Korea in 33 years.

In the women's +87kg event, Park lifted 125kg in snatch and 169kg in clean and jerk for a total of 294kg at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou.



In this AFP photo, South Korean weightlifter Park Hye-jeong celebrates a good lift during the women's +87kg event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

Son took second place after lifting 124kg in snatch and 159kg in clean and jerk for 283kg in total weight.

Park became the first South Korean to win the Asiad gold in the women's heaviest weight class since Jang Mi-ran in 2010.

Park's was South Korea's first gold in weightlifting, which wrapped up its competition in Hangzhou on Saturday. Son won her second straight silver in this weight class.

Park emerged as the gold medal favorite in the women's heaviest weight class after Li Wenwen of China, the world record holder, pulled out of the Asiad late last month with an injury.



In this AFP photo, South Korean weightlifter Park Hye-jeong competes in the women's +87kg event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

Park, the 2023 world champion, and Son, winner of the 2021 world title, made the competition a two-horse race, with Duangaksorn Chaidee of Thailand finishing third at 275kg in total weight.

In snatch, Son was successful in three consecutive attempts at 115kg, 120kg and 124kg. Park also went 3-for-3 in lifting 118kg, 123kg and 125kg.

In clean and jerk, Son put some pressure on Park by lifting 155kg and then 159kg in successive attempts.

Park went even better, with good lifts at 157kg and again at 160kg.

Son tried to match her own national clean and jerk record by declaring 169kg but dropped her barbell.

Park had a good lift at 169kg to cap off a flawless performance.

South Korea had a pair of gold-silver finishes in men's weightlifting in 1990: Kim Byung-chan and Lee Hyung-keun in the men's 90kg event, and Kim Tae-hyun and Chun Sang-suk in the men's 110kg event.



In this AFP photo, South Korean weightlifter Son Young-hee competes in the women's +87kg event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

