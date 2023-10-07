(Asiad) S. Korea wins silver in men's doubles badminton
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won the silver medal in the men's mixed doubles badminton event at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games in China on Saturday.
The duo of Choi Sol-gyu and Kim Won-ho lost to the Indian pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 2-0 (21-18, 21-16) in the gold medal match held at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou.
This is South Korea's fifth medal from shuttlecock at the Hangzhou Games, including a gold medal from the women's team event.
The Choi-Kim duo lost the first game 21-18 as they struggled with the Indians' hard smashing and wide court coverage. They were leading the game until the 18th point but allowed six straight points to their opponent and lost the game.
The second game was one-sided. After tying at 3-3, the South Koreans could not take the lead for the rest of the game.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
(Asiad) S. Korea blank China to reach men's football semifinals
-
Seoul prepares safety measures for Saturday's fireworks festival
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
(Asiad) N. Korean weightlifting champion not satisfied with gold
-
S. Korea, Ukraine discuss reconstruction projects, economic ties