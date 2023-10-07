(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korea wins silver in men's doubles badminton

(ATTN: ADDS comments in last 4 paras, more photos)

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won the silver medal in the men's mixed doubles badminton event at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games in China on Saturday.

The duo of Choi Sol-gyu and Kim Won-ho lost to the Indian pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 2-0 (21-18, 21-16) in the gold medal match held at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou.

This is South Korea's fifth medal from shuttlecock at the Hangzhou Games, including a gold medal from the women's team event.

Choi Sol-gyu (R) and Kim Won-ho of South Korea compete during the final of the men's doubles badminton event at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, at the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Choi-Kim duo lost the first game 21-18 as they struggled with the Indians' hard smashing and wide court coverage. They were leading the game until the 18th point but allowed six straight points to their opponent and lost the game.

The second game was one-sided. After tying at 3-3, the South Koreans could not take the lead for the rest of the game.



Choi Sol-gyu (R) and Kim Won-ho of South Korea react after the final of the men's doubles badminton event at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, at the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

When India made a comeback to 19-18 in the first game, Choi received a yellow card from the umpire after requesting a shuttlecock change. After that, South Korea could not stop the Indian team's upbeat pace.

"The shuttlecock was broken and I asked the umpire to change it but she gave me the card. I was embarrassed," Choi said at the mixed zone. "We've prepared a lot for this competition, but the Indian team was strong and their offensive plays were hard to overcome."

Kim said his initial goal was to win the Asian Games title in the men's doubles but the silver was as good as the gold medal as he got fresh momentum to work hard for the future.

"In the first game, I felt some pressure to get three more points and lost composure," he said. "This is not the end of my badminton. I have become more confident that I can go up further after this competition. I'll keep working hard to improve."



Choi Sol-gyu (R) and Kim Won-ho of South Korea pose during the medal ceremony after the final of the men's doubles badminton event at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, at the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

