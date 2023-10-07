(2nd LD) (Asiad) S. Korea wins 2 silver in men's, women's doubles badminton

(ATTN: COMBINES two silver medal stories; REWRITES throughout; ADDS photos)

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won two silver medals both in the men's and women's doubles badminton events at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games in China on Saturday.

The duo of Choi Sol-gyu and Kim Won-ho lost to the Indian pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 2-0 (21-18, 21-16) in the gold medal match held at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou.



Baek Hana (R) and Lee So-hee of South Korea pose with their silver medal after the final of the women's team badminton competition at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, at the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

About an hour later, the South Korean female pair of Baek Hana and Lee So-hee were also defeated by the Chinese team of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan 2-0 (21-18, 21-17) in the gold medal match held at the same venue.

With the two silvers, South Korea has earned six medals from shuttlecock at the Hangzhou Games, including a gold medal from the women's team event.



Choi Sol-gyu (R) and Kim Won-ho of South Korea compete during the final of the men's doubles badminton event at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, at the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Choi-Kim duo lost the first game 21-18 as they struggled with the Indians' hard smashing and wide court coverage. They were leading the game until the 18th point but allowed six straight points to their opponent and lost the game.

The second game was one-sided. After tying at 3-3, the South Koreans could not take the lead for the rest of the game.

The two took the silver in the men's doubles nine years after the pair of Lee Yong-dae and Yoo Yeon-seong finished runner-up in the 2014 Asian Games.



Choi Sol-gyu (R) and Kim Won-ho of South Korea react after the final of the men's doubles badminton event at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, at the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

When India made a comeback to 19-18 in the first game, Choi received a yellow card from the umpire after requesting a shuttlecock change. After that, South Korea could not stop the Indian team's upbeat pace.

"The shuttlecock was broken and I asked the umpire to change it but she gave me the card. I was embarrassed," Choi said at the mixed zone. "We've prepared a lot for this competition, but the Indian team was strong and their offensive plays were hard to overcome."

Kim said his initial goal was to win the Asian Games title in the men's doubles but the silver was as good as the gold medal as he got fresh momentum to work hard for the future.

"In the first game, I felt some pressure to get three more points and lost composure," he said. "This is not the end of my badminton. I have become more confident that I can go up further after this competition. I'll keep working hard to improve."



Choi Sol-gyu (R) and Kim Won-ho of South Korea pose during the medal ceremony after the final of the men's doubles badminton event at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, at the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

In the women's doubles, the Korean duo struggled against the strong offense of the Chinese team throughout the first game. Tying at 18-18, they failed to lift powerful smashes and allowed three straight points to lose the 40-minute game.

In the beginning of the second game, Baek and Lee took an early 7-1 lead on some miscues by the Chinese team's defense. But they lost their big lead to an 11-11 tie as the Chinese regained their rhythm. Then the game went tightly but South Korea failed to turn the tide after Lee's smash was called out at 16-16.

Baek and Lee became the first silver medalist duo since the 1994 Asian Games after Chung So-young and Gil Young-ah, who were defeated by compatriots Shim Eun-jung and Jang Hye-ock.

South Korea last won the women's doubles title in 2002 when the Ra Kyung-min and Lee Kyung-won pair topped the podium.



Baek Hana (R) and Lee So-hee of South Korea compete in the final of the women's team badminton competition at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, at the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

