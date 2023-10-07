(LEAD) Early voting turnout for Gangseo Ward chief by-election hits record high

(ATTN: ADDS more details in 4th para, additional photo)

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Early voting for next week's by-election for the chief of Seoul's Gangseo Ward office finished Saturday with a turnout of 22.64 percent, the highest ever in South Korea's by-election history, election authorities said.

During the two-day advance voting period, 113,313 out of the total 500,603 eligible voters cast their ballots, according to the National Election Commission (NEC).

The turnout is the highest ever figure for any of the country's by-election and local elections.

The previous record for by-elections was set in 2021 with 20.54 percent, and the highest-ever turnout for local elections was 20.62 percent for last year's June 1 voting, the NEC said.

Kim Tae-woo (L), the candidate of the ruling People Power Party for the by-election for the chief of Seoul's Gangseo Ward office, and Jin Gyo-hoon, the candidate of the main opposition Democratic Party, prepare for a discussion session in Seoul on Oct. 2, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

The election is to pick one of Seoul's 25 ward chiefs, but it is widely seen as a key test of voter sentiment ahead of the parliamentary elections slated for April next year.

The by-election takes place after Kim Tae-woo was removed from the top ward post in May due to a suspended prison sentence given to him for leaking official secrets he gained when working for a special inspection team under the presidential office during the previous administration.

But the ruling People Power Party has named Kim as its candidate after his right to run in the election was reinstated, following a special presidential pardon in August.

Jin Kyo-hoon, a former deputy chief of the national police, from the main opposition Democratic Party is widely regarded as his main rival.

A total of six candidates are running for the by-election, including Kim and Jin.



Voters cast their ballots in early voting in the by-election for the Gangseo Ward office chief at a polling station in Seoul on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

