(Asiad) S. Korea wins silver in women's doubles badminton
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won silver in the women's mixed doubles badminton event at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games in China on Saturday.
The South Korean pair of Baek Hana and Lee So-hee lost to China's Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan 2-0 (21-18, 21-17) in the gold medal match held at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou.
It is South Korea's second badminton silver of the day after the one in the men's doubles.
Baek and Lee became the first silver medalist duo since the 1994 Asian Games after Chung So-young and Gil Young-ah, who were defeated by compatriots Shim Eun-jung and Jang Hye-ock.
South Korea last won the women's doubles title in 2002 when the Ra Kyung-min and Lee Kyung-won pair topped the podium.
The Korean duo struggled against the strong offense of the Chinese team throughout the first game. Tying at 18-18, they failed to lift powerful smashes and allowed three straight points to lose the 40-minute game.
In the beginning of the second game, Baek and Lee took an early 7-1 lead on some miscues by the Chinese team's defense. But they lost their big lead to an 11-11 tie as the Chinese regained their rhythm. Then the game went tightly but South Korea failed to turn the tide after Lee's smash was called out at 16-16.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
(Asiad) S. Korea blank China to reach men's football semifinals
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
(Asiad) N. Korean weightlifting champion not satisfied with gold
-
S. Korea to stage large-scale fireworks festival amid strong safety measures