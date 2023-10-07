(Asiad) S. Korea takes silver behind China in women's field hockey
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won silver behind the host country China in women's field hockey at the Asian Games on Saturday, losing 2-0 in the final to blow a shot at ending a nine-year gold medal drought.
Chen Yi and Zou Meirong had a goal apiece for China at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, giving China its first women's hockey title since 2010.
China also earned a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning the gold Saturday.
Chen scored at the 7:00 mark in the first quarter and South Korea never recovered. Zou then scored with about six minutes left to seal South Korea's fate.
The South Korean men's team won bronze Friday. At the 2018 Asiad in Jakarta, neither the men's nor the women's teams reached the podium.
