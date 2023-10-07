(Asiad) S. Korea beats Chinese Taipei for 4th straight baseball gold

By Yoo Jee-ho

SHAOXING, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won an unprecedented fourth straight Asian Games baseball gold medal Saturday, with a 2-0 victory over Chinese Taipei in the final.

Starter Moon Dong-ju struck out seven in six shutout frames, while South Korea scored its two runs without the benefit of hits on this rainy night at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, southeast of the main host city of Hangzhou.

South Korea manager Ryu Joong-il won his second career Asiad gold after leading the country to the top in 2014.



South Korean starter Moon Dong-ju celebrates after retiring the side in the bottom of the sixth inning during the Asian Games baseball gold medal game against Chinese Taipei at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea avenged a 4-0 loss to Chinese Taipei in the preliminary round on Monday. Chinese Taipei starter Lin Yu-Min had held South Korea scoreless over six innings then, but took the loss this time after allowing two runs in five innings.

South Korea scored its two runs in the top of the second innings, via a sacrifice fly by Kim Ju-won and Lin's wild pitch.



Moon Bo-gyeong of South Korea (L) scores on a sacrifice fly by Kim Ju-won during the Asian Games baseball gold medal game against Chinese Taipei at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

