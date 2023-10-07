(Asiad) S. Korea's Kim Hong-yul earns 1st Asian Games medal in breaking

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean B-boy Kim Hong-yul, better known by his stage name Hong 10, brought home the first medal from the sport of breaking, or breakdancing, at the 19th Asian Games in China, where the event made its debut, on Saturday.

Kim was defeated by Shigeyuki Nakarai of Japan 2-1 (5-4, 6-3, 3-6) in the gold medal battle of the men's breaking to earn the silver medal at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium in Hangzhou.

He became the first Asian Games medalist B-boy in South Korea as breaking was contested as an official medal program for the first time in Hangzhou.

South Korean B-boy Kim Hong-yul, also known as Hong 10, competes in a group round battle of the men's breaking at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

In a head-to-head battle, dancers performs three different programs for one minute each and a nine-member panel gives grades in accordance with their technique, expression, creativity, execution and musicality.

The 38-year-old Kim is regarded as one of the most decorated B-boys in South Korea, with two titles at the prestigious Red Bull BC World Championships.

