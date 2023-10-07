(Asiad) World badminton champ An Se-young claims Asian Games singles gold
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Reigning world champion An Se-young claimed the women's singles badminton title at the 19th Asian Games on Saturday, becoming the first South Korean to win the Asiad gold in 29 years.
An beat China's Chen Yu Fei 2-1 (21-18, 17-21, 21-8) in the women's singles final at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.
This medal is An's first singles title at the Asian Games and the second gold at the Hangzhou Games following the one in the women's team event.
It is the first time that South Korea won the women's singles competition since legendary player Bang Soo-hyun took the title in 1994.
