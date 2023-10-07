(Asiad) S. Korea defeat Japan for 3rd straight men's football gold
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea captured a record third straight Asian Games men's football gold medal Saturday in China, rallying past Japan 2-1 after conceding an early goal.
Midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong scored his tournament-best eighth goal to level the score at 1-1, and forward Cho Young-wook netted the eventual winner in the second half at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou.
Coached by Hwang Sun-hong, South Korea's under-24 squad went undefeated in the competition, with three wins in the group stage followed by four more victories in the knockouts.
South Korea scored 27 goals and allowed only three.
