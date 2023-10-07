(Asiad) Baseball manager buoyed by bright future after winning gold

By Yoo Jee-ho

SHAOXING, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Where South Korean baseball fans saw gold medals hung around the necks of their national team players at the Asian Games in China on Saturday, manager Ryu Joong-il saw something else: a future as bright as the gold medal.



South Korean baseball players toss their manager Ryu Joong-il in the air to celebrate their Asian Games gold medal at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea defeated Chinese Taipei 2-0 for the country's fourth straight Asiad title in baseball. Starter Moon Dong-ju, all of 19, threw six shutout innings and struck out seven at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, southeast of Hangzhou. And the team mostly made up of under-24 players from the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) thrived under immense pressure to bring home another gold.

The KBO decided to put a self-imposed age limit on this year's team, so that it could give young professionals early exposure to international play.

"I think this was a tournament that ushered in a changing of the guard in Korean baseball," Ryu said. "After seeing these young pitchers perform, I could see a bright future ahead for baseball in Korea."

After Moon, a 20-year-old left-hander Choi Ji-min pitched a clean seventh. Then Park Yeong-hyun, who turns 20 in four days, came out to keep Chinese Taipei at bay in the eighth, before Go Woo-suk, an old pup on this team at 25, finished off the deal.



South Korea manager Ryu Joong-il awaits the start of the Asian Games baseball gold medal game against Chinese Taipei at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

"Moon Dong-ju pitched an incredible game," Ryu said. "It's great to win this gold medal and the players battled hard in difficult weather conditions."

This was Ryu's second Asiad title, after the 2014 gold medal. Back then, he had plenty of established veterans at hand. Things were different this time.

"This year, it was more difficult to put the team together, because of the age limit and injuries," Ryu said. "This was such a tough gold medal to win."



South Korean players celebrate after beating Chinese Taipei 2-0 in the Asian Games baseball gold medal game at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

