(Asiad) Work not done for football coach after historic gold

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) – In the weeks and months leading up to the Asian Games, South Korea football coach Hwang Sun-hong hadn't inspired much confidence as his under-24 squad often struggled to score goals and defend with consistency.

But Hwang and his charges successfully flipped the narrative once the tournament began, and their perfect run culminated in the gold medal Saturday night in Hangzhou, China.



South Korean players toss their head coach Hwang Sun-hong in the air after beating Japan 2-1 for the Asian Games men's football gold medal at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

Moments after his players tossed him in the air to celebrate their 2-1 win over Japan in the gold medal match, Hwang said he was ready to get back to work.

"My career as a football coach is still ongoing and this is not the end," Hwang said at his post-match presser at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou. "Come tomorrow, I will want to do something new. And I will try to achieve that, and my job is to keep working toward that goal. I will go right back at it tomorrow."

He also took time to reflect on South Korea's historic achievement as the first team to win three consecutive Asian Games men's football titles.

"We invested a lot of time shoring up our defense," Hwang said. "Then with our offensive players, they all have so much personality that we as coaching staff tried not to hold them back. I think that helped us find success here."



South Korea head coach Hwang Sun-hong barks out orders at his players during the Asian Games men's football gold medal match against Japan at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

Hwang's next big competition will be the Olympics next summer in Paris. Hwang said he will need the right support system around him, just as he had in Hangzhou.

"Football is becoming more detail-oriented, and we need even more support from different areas," he said. "In Hangzhou, we worked closely with the sports science department. We made substitutions of players based on data showing their performance level after a certain time has passed. We will need more people working in sports science and analytics to serve the players. If we can have this kind of support, then I am confident we can do well at the Paris Olympics."

South Korean players and coaches celebrate their 2-1 win over Japan in the Asian Games men's football gold medal match at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

