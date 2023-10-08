(Asiad) Bundesliga midfielder wins scoring title to cap memorable tournament for S. Korea

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- After powering South Korea into the Asian Games men's football final with a brace against Uzbekistan on Wednesday in China, midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong said his confidence was running so high that he felt like he could score every time he touched the ball.



Jeong Woo-yeong of South Korea scores a header against Japan during the Asian Games men's football gold medal match at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

And Jeong, who plies his club trade for VfB Stuttgart, kept up his hot-scoring ways in the gold medal match against Japan on Saturday night, as he headed home the equalizer in a 2-1 victory.

The win gave South Korea a record third consecutive gold in men's football. Jeong finished with a tournament-best eight goals in seven matches.

Jeong has hardly been a natural goal scorer but he has flashed some clinical finishing and deft off-ball movements. He has demonstrated an uncanny ability to find himself in the right spots in the right moments.

For his goal against Japan, Jeong soared to meet a cross by Hwang Jae-won on 27 minutes. South Korea had conceded the first goal just 80 seconds after the kickoff, as Japan's hard pressing flustered South Korean defenders.

South Korea eventually regrouped and assumed control of the match and took the lead for good on Cho Young-wook's second-half goal.

Jeong joined his head coach in Hangzhou, Hwang Sun-hong, as one of four South Korean players to have led the Asian Games tournament in scoring.



Jeong Woo-yeong of South Korea (C) scores a header against Japan during the Asian Games men's football gold medal match at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I am so happy to win this gold. This has been a complete team effort, with everyone battling so hard until the end," Jeong said. "I haven't scored that many header goals before, and I just wanted to direct the ball toward the net. As one of the older guys here, I wanted to be responsible and score whenever I had a chance to do so."

Hwang led the 1994 Asian Games with 11 goals, and Jeong admitted that bar was too high for him to clear.

"This made me realize just how great the coach was back in his day," Jeong added.



Jeong Woo-yeong of South Korea celebrates after beating Japan 2-1 in the Asian Games men's football gold medal match at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

As for his newfound goal scoring prowess, Jeong said, "I had the complete support of my teammates and they really pumped my tires. They kept telling me to take more shots and I worked hard on my shooting in training."

Jeong said the tournament hasn't been an easy one for him, mentally or physically, but the gold medal made it all worthwhile.

"I think I will always remember how much fun I had with the boys here," he said. "This was also an opportunity for me to grow as a football player."



Jeong Woo-yeong of South Korea (C) embraces his head coach Hwang Sun-hong after South Korea beat Japan 2-1 in the Asian Games men's football gold medal match at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

