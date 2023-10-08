Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 October 08, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/14 Cloudy 30

Incheon 21/15 Cloudy 40

Suwon 21/14 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 21/15 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 21/14 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 20/11 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 20/14 Rain 30

Jeonju 21/15 Rain 20

Gwangju 22/15 Rain 30

Jeju 23/18 Rain 20

Daegu 21/15 Cloudy 20

Busan 22/18 Rain 30

(END)

