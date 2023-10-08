Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 October 08, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/14 Cloudy 30
Incheon 21/15 Cloudy 40
Suwon 21/14 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 21/15 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 21/14 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 20/11 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 20/14 Rain 30
Jeonju 21/15 Rain 20
Gwangju 22/15 Rain 30
Jeju 23/18 Rain 20
Daegu 21/15 Cloudy 20
Busan 22/18 Rain 30
