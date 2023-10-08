Hyundai, IVECO showcase hydrogen bus at Busworld 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Sunday it showcased a new hydrogen-powered bus, jointly developed with Italian carmaker IVECO Group N.V., at a global bus exhibition.
Hyundai Motor and IVECO debuted the E-WAY H2, a new hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric bus, at Busworld 2023 in Brussels, the world's largest bus exhibition.
The 12-meter-long, low-floor city bus comes with a 310-kW e-motor and an advanced fuel cell system provided by HTWO, a fuel cell system-based hydrogen business brand of Hyundai Motor Group, the company said, adding the bus allows for both hydrogen refueling and plug-in battery charging and can travel up to 450 kilometers on a single charge.
In March 2022, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop commercial vehicle-related technologies and platforms as well as to explore mutual vehicle supply opportunities.
The move "is another concrete result of the mutually beneficial partnership between the two companies," and "reflects their commitment to accelerate the transition towards net zero carbon mobility and transport," the South Korean carmaker said.
