(2nd LD) (Asiad) Swimmer Kim Woo-min, archer Lim Si-hyeon voted S. Korean MVPs

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Swimmer Kim Woo-min and archer Lim Si-hyeon, who each won three gold medals for South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in China, were named the country's male and female most valuable players of the competition on Sunday.



In this file photo from Sept. 30, 2023, South Korean swimmer Kim Woo-min poses with his three gold medals won at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, after arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) announced the results of the voting cast by members of the South Korean media covering the continental competition in Hangzhou during its wrap-up press conference. The Asiad will draw to a conclusion with the closing ceremony scheduled for Sunday evening.

Kim became South Korea's first triple gold medalist on Sept. 29, when he won the men's 400-meter freestyle title. He had earlier won gold medals in the men's 800m freestyle and the men's 4x200m freestyle relay.

Kim, 22, became only the second South Korean swimmer to win three gold medals at a single Asiad, joining Park Tae-hwan from 2006 and 2010.

"I am so happy to receive this honor. This is a great reward for all the hard work I've put in," Kim said through his agency, All That Sports, on Sunday. Kim returned to South Korea in late September, soon after the swimming competition here ended. "This award motivates me to keep working hard to improve on my times. I will put on even better races at the world championships and the Olympics next year."

Then on Saturday, Lim joined Kim in the hat trick club, capturing her third gold medal in the women's individual recurve event. She had earlier won titles in the mixed team and women's team events.

Lim, 20, is the first archer in 37 years to win at least three archery gold medals at a single Asian Games competition.

"I'd like to thank everyone who voted for me," Lim said before attending a KSOC luncheon in Hangzhou on Sunday. "Now that I've been named an MVP, I will strive to become an even better athlete in the future."

Kim and Lim will each receive 30 million won (US$22,315) in prize money.

This is the first international multisport competition where the KSOC presented MVP awards to its top athletes.



South Korean archer Lim Si-hyeon holds up three fingers after winning the women's individual recurve title for her third gold medal of the 19th Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

