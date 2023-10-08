(Asiad) S. Korea finishes 3rd with 42 gold medals at Hangzhou Asian Games

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea finished third with 42 gold medals at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games, which wraps up its 16-day competition on Sunday.

After finishing all of its medal competitions, South Korea won a total of 190 medals -- 42 golds, 59 silvers, 89 bronzes -- placing third on the official medal standings, which is counted by the number of gold medals.

Host China topped the medal chart with 201 golds, 111 silvers and 71 bronzes, followed by Japan which raked up 52 gold medals, 67 silvers and 69 bronzes.



South Korean players celebrate their gold medal in the Asian Games men's football gold medal match at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

It is the second time in a row that South Korea finished third at the quadrennial continental sporting event.

The country had retained the runner-up position from 1998-2014 but lost it to Japan from the 2018 competition.

Out of 42 gold medals, six were from swimming, with swimmers Hwang Sun-woo and Kim Woo-min becoming multiple gold medalists.

Fencers also brought home six gold medals, while taekwondo earned five and archery scored four.

Badminton, esports, shooting, roller skating and modern pentathlon contributed two gold medals each, and 11 sports, including baseball, football and weightlifting, added one gold apiece.



South Korean swimmers Hwang Sun-woo, Kim Woo-min, Lee Ho-joon and Yang Jae-hoon (L to R) present their gold medals after winning the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr

(END)