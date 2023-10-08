(Asiad) Baseball youngsters proud of gold medal

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Less than 24 hours after helping South Korea to its fourth consecutive gold medal in Asian Games baseball, pitcher Moon Dong-ju and infielder Roh Si-hwan spoke of how proud they were of that accomplishment in China.

Moon pitched six shutout innings in South Korea's 2-0 win over Chinese Taipei in Saturday's gold medal game, while Roh delivered big hits throughout the tournament.



South Korean pitcher Moon Dong-ju celebrates after winning the Asian Games baseball gold medal over Chinese Taipei at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

Roh, 22, and Moon, 19, were part of the mostly under-24 baseball team here, with the self-imposed age limit in place to give young guns an early exposure to international play. Roh said the youthful nature of the team made the gold medal extra special.

"I think we've accomplished something really significant," Roh told reporters at a luncheon organized by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) in Hangzhou. "For these young guys to come together and take down other teams for the gold medal, it makes me feel really proud. I think the future of Korean baseball is really bright, and with continued support from our fans, everyone on this team will grow even more."

Moon, the improbable ace of the team, added, "I didn't think it'd be easy to put young players on the same team. But our determination and drive kept us together and made this gold medal possible."

Roh said he received a ton of text messages congratulating him on the gold medal, but he was most appreciative of those that came from coaches from his school days.



South Korean third baseman Roh Si-hwan (L) and closer Go Woo-suk celebrate after recording the final out of South Korea's 2-0 win over Chinese Taipei in the Asian Games baseball gold medal game at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I think I've become the player that I am today thanks to their coaching and guidance," Roh said. "I'd like to thank them for everything they've done."

For Moon, competing in the Asian Games was a family affair. His father, Moon Joon-heum, is a former competitive hammer thrower who coached the South Korean national team at the 2010 Asian Games. Dong-ju, though, is the first one in the family to wear a gold medal.

"Honestly, since my dad never won a medal, I think I am the better athlete in the family," the son quipped. "I can't wait to put this medal around his neck."

