Seoul mayor swims across Han River in aquathlon event
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon swam across the Han River and ran 5 kilometers along the waterway on Sunday as part of an aquathlon event sponsored by the city government.
Oh, known for his love of triathlons -- a mix of swimming, cycling and running -- took part in a "challenge course" in the 2023 Hangang Renaissance Festival Aquathlon held at Jamsil Han River Park and nearby areas in southern Seoul.
The 62-year-old mayor swam 750 meters and then completed the running part along the river.
Oh, who previously participated in two international triathlon events, completed a 10-kilometer marathon and took part in a cycling event in Seoul earlier this year.
"I hope this will serve as an opportunity for about 450 participants to take pride in the Han River," Oh said in congratulatory remarks ahead of the aquathlon event. "We will keep making investments going forward so that citizens can take advantage of and enjoy the Han River more often."
(END)
