No reported harm to S. Koreans from militant Hamas' attack on Israel: foreign ministry
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Sunday there has been no reported harm to around 570 South Korean nationals in Israel from the Hamas militant group's rocket attack on Israel.
The militant Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip in Palestine, launched rocket attacks on central and southern areas of Israel during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, leaving hundreds of people killed on both sides.
As of 11 a.m., there had been no reported harm to South Korean nationals, according to a foreign ministry official.
A total of 570 South Koreans are estimated to be living or staying in Israel, including some 290 Korean citizens in Jerusalem, according to the ministry.
(END)
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
(Asiad) S. Korea defeat Japan for 3rd straight men's football gold
-
Unification ministry urges N. Korea to immediately send detained S. Koreans back home
-
S. Korea to stage large-scale fireworks festival amid strong safety measures
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. expert redoubles calls for sturdier deterrence against N. Korean ICBM threats