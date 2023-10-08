Ive hoping to reach out globally with message of 'self-love'

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Ive, one of the hottest girl groups in South Korea, said Sunday it wants to reach a wider audience through its first-ever world tour.

The group that consists of An Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo kicked off the "Show What I Have" tour with two concerts in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday.

Including the shows at Jamsil Arena, also known as Jamsil Indoor Stadium, the sextet will perform in 27 cities in about 19 countries in Asia, Americans and Europe with concert dates set to be announced later, according to Starship Entertainment.



K-pop girl group Ive poses for photos during a press conference at Jamsil Arena in southern Seoul on Oct. 8, 2023, in this photo provided by Starship Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Like we said during our debut media showcase (two years ago), a world tour has always been our biggest goal and dream. I'm really happy that we finally came to achieve the dream after two years." Jang said during a press conference held a few hours before the beginning of the second show in Seoul.

"Most of all, I think it means a lot to us because we got a chance to meet our international fans."

Team leader An agreed, saying "I'm so grateful and excited to be able to go on a world tour. I want to meet more global Dive members in more diverse stages and events in the future and to promote our songs globally."

Dive refers to the name of the group's fandom.

Ive prereleased two of the three lead tracks of its upcoming first EP "I've Mine" -- "Either Way" and "Off the Record" in the last two weeks ahead of the album's release set for Friday. The third lead track, "Baddie," is scheduled to be released alongside three sidetracks that day.

On the first-day concert in Seoul, Ive did its first live performance of two prereleased tracks as well as "OTT," one of the sidetracks. The same setlist was to be played with some variations on the second day, according to the agency.

The EP will mark the band's first release in the domestic music scene since April, when "I've Ive," its first full-length album was put out.

The second concert in Seoul will also be streamed live on Beyond Live, a local online concert platform, with subtitles in various foreign languages to be provided for global fans.



K-pop girl group Ive is seen in this photo provided by Starship Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Debuting in December 2021 with "Eleven," the group has recorded hits with every song they have released, also including "Love Dive," "After Like" "Kitsch," and "I Am" as its consistent message of "self-love" and its image of confident girls has gained wide appeal among younger generations.

In January 2022, it achieved the unprecedented feat of winning both the rookie award and grand prize at three local annual music awards ceremonies, leading a boom of fourth-generation girl groups in the music industry.

The two-year-old band said it will continue to hold fast to the message of "self-love" or "self-reliance" in the future because it is exactly what makes the group stand out from other girl groups.

"I also feel this message has a positive influence on our fans and the public," Jang added.

