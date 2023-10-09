Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 October 09, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/14 Sunny 60

Incheon 22/15 Sunny 60

Suwon 22/14 Sunny 60

Cheongju 23/14 Sunny 60

Daejeon 23/13 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 21/10 Sunny 70

Gangneung 21/14 Sunny 60

Jeonju 23/14 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 23/14 Cloudy 20

Jeju 24/19 Cloudy 30

Daegu 23/14 Cloudy 30

Busan 24/18 Rain 30

(END)

