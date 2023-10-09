Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 October 09, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/14 Sunny 60
Incheon 22/15 Sunny 60
Suwon 22/14 Sunny 60
Cheongju 23/14 Sunny 60
Daejeon 23/13 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 21/10 Sunny 70
Gangneung 21/14 Sunny 60
Jeonju 23/14 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 23/14 Cloudy 20
Jeju 24/19 Cloudy 30
Daegu 23/14 Cloudy 30
Busan 24/18 Rain 30
(END)
