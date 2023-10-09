Today in Korean history
Oct. 10
1932 -- Korean independence fighter Lee Bong-chang, who attempted to assassinate Japanese Emperor Hirohito, dies at a prison in Japan. The Korean Peninsula was under Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.
1990 -- South and North Korea host a joint film festival in New York for the first time since the division of the Korean Peninsula in 1945.
1993 -- A 110-ton ferry sinks in waters off Buan on South Korea's west coast, killing 268 people on board.
1997 -- "Nanta," a non-verbal show combining cooking and high-energy percussion, is performed for the first time at a Seoul theater. It later became a hit and opened on Broadway.
2014 -- South and North Korea exchange machine gun fire across the tense border after the North apparently tries to shoot down balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets floated by civic activists in the South. There were no reports of casualties or property damage in South Korea.
2020 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vows to continue to strengthen the country's self-defense war deterrence and shows off a new intercontinental ballistic missile and other weapons during a massive military parade in Pyongyang.
