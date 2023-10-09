(LEAD) Hanwha to promote defense products at U.S. Army's exhibition

(ATTN: UPDATES with details throughout)

SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. said Monday its U.S. subsidiary will promote its artillery and other defense products at the U.S. Army's annual exhibition this week.

Hanwha Defense USA will attend the Association of the U.S. Army's Annual Meeting & Exposition scheduled from Monday to Wednesday (local time) at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., for possible deals in the U.S. market, the company said in a statement.

The U.S. defense industry market is estimated to reach 500 trillion won (US$370 billion) a year.

Hanwha has decided to participate in the AUSA exhibition in response to a growing demand for artillery and defense products due to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war and increasing geopolitical uncertainties across the world.

Hanwha plans to display K9 self-propelled howitzers, artillery modular charging systems, ammunition resupply vehicles and TAipers guided air-to-ground missiles, among other products, the statement said.

