BTS Jungkook to hold concert next month to celebrate first album

SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- BTS member Jungkook will hold a live performance in Seoul next month to celebrate the release of his first solo album, agency BigHit Music said Monday.

Jungook is set to drop his first album titled "Golden" on Nov. 3, following his two digital singles: "Seven," which came out in July and secured No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "3D," released last week.

The concert, titled "Jungkook's Golden Live On Stage," will be held at Jangchung Arena in central Seoul on Nov. 20.

It will feature songs from his new album and share behind-the-scenes stories of its production, according to the agency.



