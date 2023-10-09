S. Korea's finance minister to head to Morocco for IMF, World Bank, G20 meetings
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister plans to leave for Morocco this week to take part in annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, his office said Monday.
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho will also attend the Group of 20 (G20) meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs on the margins of the event that kicked off in Marrakesh, western Morocco, on Monday, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
On Wednesday, Choo plans to attend a roundtable on the global supply chain and Ukraine-related issues, providing details on how South Korea can support the reconstruction of the war-torn nation.
On the following day, Choo will participate in a meeting of the World Bank to discuss new missions of the organization, including promoting the supply of so-called global public goods that can be shared by all people.
He will also share opinions on ways to successfully reform multilateral development banks with his G20 counterparts.
On Friday, Choo plans to discuss financial stability and other economy-related agendas with other G20 nations, the finance ministry added.
During the visit, Choo also plans to meet officials from various countries, including Nepal, Sri Lanka and Ghana, to call for their support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern port city of Busan.
Choo will head back home Friday.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
