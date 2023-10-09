Seoul's nuclear envoy meets with Sweden's special envoy for Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy on Monday met with Sweden's special envoy for the Korean Peninsula to discuss the recent release of an American soldier from North Korean custody and other key developments surrounding the peninsula, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, met with Peter Semneby, the visiting Swedish envoy, in Seoul and exchanged views on the release of Pvt. Travis King, the U.S. soldier who was released late last month after having voluntarily crossed the inter-Korean border into the North in July.
Sweden has provided consular and other support for the United States on matters related to North Korea, representing American interests in cases such as the King situation, as Washington does not have diplomatic relations with Pyongyang.
According to the ministry, the two sides also exchanged views on the apparent recent strengthening of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.
During the meeting, Kim requested that Sweden, given its role in communicating with the North, take active steps to clearly convey the international community's stance on denuclearization to North Korea.
Semneby, who previously served twice in the Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang, said he will carry out his duties by closely cooperating with the South Korean side, the ministry said.
